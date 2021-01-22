Abbott sends hospital equipment, medical personnel to Laredo to help combat COVID-19

Credit: Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the state has sent hospital equipment, medical personnel and other resources to Laredo in an effort to bring hospitalizations down in the area.

The Texas Department Of State Health Services and the Texas Divisions of Emergency Management have surged medical personnel, equipment, testing supplies and personal protective equipment to Laredo, according to a news release.

DSHS has sent a total of 470 staff members to Laredo and delivered ventilators, infusers, oxygen concentrators, hospital beds among other medical equipment.

Over 87,000 COVID-19 test kits have been proved to Laredo's Health Department and the Laredo Fire Department. The state has provided over 29,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, more doses are on the way.

TDEM and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have provided Laredo and Webb County with over 33.9 million pieces of PPE. State testing teams, coordinated by TDEM, have tested over 38,000 people at 29 locations through Webb County.

"The State of Texas is working closely with Laredo officials to provide support that will help bring hospitalizations down, treat COVID-positive patients, and mitigate the spread of the virus," Abbott said in the news release. "We will continue to ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have what they need to effectively respond to COVID-19."