Abortion clinics: Pandemic boosts demand, heightens stress

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states. Where the procedure remains available, some abortion providers are reporting increased demand. They describe patients who are distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the outbreak. Some clinics are seeing patients who traveled hundreds of miles from Texas, which has banned abortions during the pandemic. A clinic doctor in Chicago says one recent patient was a teen who drove all the way from Texas with her mother. And a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, says it performed nearly three times as many abortions last month as it did in March 2019.

