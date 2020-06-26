About 300 teens exposed to COVID-19 at big party near Austin

By By: ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/ Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.

