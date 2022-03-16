Accused killer of missing woman indicted for murder

An accused killer was officially indicted for murder in Cameron County.

The indictment comes four months after the death of Christy Martinez.

The Harlingen woman went missing right before Thanksgiving last year and her body was discovered 11 days later in a remote location in Cameron County.

The grand jury indictment reveals authorities believe the suspect - Isaac Vasquez - shot and killed Martinez on Nov. 24, 2021, the day after her family reported her missing.