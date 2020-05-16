ACLU attorney explains tactic used by Texas AG to block statewide use of mail-in ballots

Election preparations are underway ahead of runoff and special elections in July. For Cameron County and four others across the state, the focus might be split.

The Cameron County Elections Department has been working, training and preparing for July’s runoff elections before and during the pandemic.

Wanting to ensure the comfort and safety of voters, Cameron County is one of several statewide to interpret the Texas Elections Code as allowing for a broadened eligibility for vote by mail due to the coronavirus.

