Actívate: Bailando al estilo de la música Soca

4 hours 33 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 10:20 AM June 07, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Vivian Arreaza, instructora en 'Vivir Fit Studio' nos enseña algunas clases de Soca, además de invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento que estarán realizando este sábado.  

Instagram: @vivirfitstudio 

Número de contacto: (956) 715-3895 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

