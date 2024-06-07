Actívate: Bailando al estilo de la música Soca
Vivian Arreaza, instructora en 'Vivir Fit Studio' nos enseña algunas clases de Soca, además de invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento que estarán realizando este sábado.
Instagram: @vivirfitstudio
Número de contacto: (956) 715-3895
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
