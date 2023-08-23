x

Actívate: Beneficios de incorporar el CrossFit en su rutina

2 hours 28 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, August 23 2023 Aug 23, 2023 August 23, 2023 5:13 PM August 23, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Activate, Juan Villarreal, de Social Garden CrossFit, informa sobre los beneficios de hacer CrossFit como ejercicio. Villarreal también comparte acerca de las clases, membrecías, y horarios que ofrecen.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

