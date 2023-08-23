Actívate: Beneficios de incorporar el CrossFit en su rutina
En Activate, Juan Villarreal, de Social Garden CrossFit, informa sobre los beneficios de hacer CrossFit como ejercicio. Villarreal también comparte acerca de las clases, membrecías, y horarios que ofrecen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
