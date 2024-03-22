Actívate: Beneficios de practicar zumba en la salud
Vivian Arreaza, promotora de 'Vivir Fit Studio' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre las clases de zumba que ofrecen y de los beneficios potenciales para la salud como ejercicio.
Instagram de la compañía: @vivirfitstudio
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
