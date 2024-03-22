x

Actívate: Beneficios de practicar zumba en la salud

7 hours 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 10:41 AM March 22, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Vivian Arreaza, promotora de 'Vivir Fit Studio' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre las clases de zumba que ofrecen y de los beneficios potenciales para la salud como ejercicio.

Instagram de la compañía: @vivirfitstudio

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days