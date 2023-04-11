Actívate: Expertas en Jiu Jitsu demuestran un estrangulamiento para la defensa propia
Brenda Castillo, propietaria de Enzo Jiu Jitsu Academy, junto con otros dos estudiantes visitan nuestros estudios formando parte del segmento ¡Activate!, para proporcionar una demostración del Jiu Jitsu e informarnos sobre su impacto comunitario por medio de esta disciplina.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
