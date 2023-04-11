x

Actívate: Expertas en Jiu Jitsu demuestran un estrangulamiento para la defensa propia

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Brenda Castillo, propietaria de Enzo Jiu Jitsu Academy, junto con otros dos estudiantes visitan nuestros estudios formando parte del segmento ¡Activate!, para proporcionar una demostración del Jiu Jitsu e informarnos sobre su impacto comunitario por medio de esta disciplina.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

