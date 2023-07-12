x

Actívate: Inaugura nuevo estudio de ciclismo

By: Nicolas Quintero

Macarena Aguilar, propietaria de Roda Cycle Studio visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de la ubicación que ofrecen para realizar 'indoor cycling' un tipo de ejercicio a base de bicicleta implementando el uso de pesas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

