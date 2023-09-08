x

Actívate: Propietario de Ironshield Crossfit comparte los beneficios de tener una vida activa

Friday, September 08 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Activate, Luis Frías, propietario de Ironshield Crossfit informa sobre los beneficios que portan a la salud participar en clases de Crossfit. También comparte acerca de los diferentes paquetes y clases que ofrecen en Ironshield.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

