Active police presence spotted outside Hidalgo home
Multiple authorities responded to a home in Hidalgo Tuesday morning.
Marked vehicles with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and Hidalgo Police Department were spotted at the home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue.
Investigators were seen walking in and out of the active scene.
Crime scene tape was also put outside the perimeter of the home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
