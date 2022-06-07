Active shooter training classes at full capacity, sherriff's office says

Editor's Note: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that the training has reached maximum capacity.

DHR Health partnered up with Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office to provide a free active shooter training.

The training will take place Wednesday at the Edinburg Conference Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This training has been given to thousands of Texans by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's academy staff over the last few years, according to the DHR Health news release.

Seats are limited to the first 400 people. Call 956-362-6843 to RSVP.

For more information regarding the training, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Academy at 956-381-7979 or email Sr. Deputy Rick Garcia at: Ricardo.Garcia@hidalgooso.org.