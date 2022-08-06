Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD

The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year.

The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating all the cameras around the district.

The district also announced they’ll hold a public town hall meeting to discuss school safety on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.