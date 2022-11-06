Activist calling Nicaraguan govt. to pay for migrant death costs

An ongoing struggle with finding ways for governments to pay for the remains of migrants to be flown home has been constant.

Channel 5 spoke to a human rights activist—who filed a complaint for Nicaragua to pay for the returns of their remains.

It took almost a year for the family of a migrant to get his remains home to Nicaragua.

The migrant's brother told Channel 5 that they needed to figure it out themselves after the man died in the early summer of 2021 in Brooks County. He claimed the Nicaraguan Consular left them no other choice.

"On a scale of one to 10, we give the Nicaraguan Consular Officials a zero", the migrant's brother said. He said they did not help at all

The migrant's brother spoke to Channel 5 from New York and asked to remain anonymous because of family that still lives in Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan Embassy in Washington, DC did not pay for any of the funeral costs or shipping to Nicaragua, according to the Brooks County Just of the Peace.

"So the family must make payments, may request and may make all necessary actions," Brooks County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Nora Salinas said. "So they clean their hands."

