Activists and attorneys advocate for asylum seekers

Attorney and activist are advocating on behalf of immigrants and asylum seekers in South Texas.

According to the Department of Justice and Homeland Security several criteria must be met before restarting hearings. The CDC lowering the global health advisories to level two — which is something medical experts predict won't be happening anytime soon.

Advocates are calling on President-Elect Joe Biden's administration to consider safe alternative of re-opening tent court asylum hearings.

Watch the video for the full story.