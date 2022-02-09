Activists react to arrests made in killings of 19 migrants in Tamaulipas

Human rights activists reacted to the arrests of 10 Guatemalan nationals connected to the slaying of 19 people south of Rio Grande City in Camargo, Tamaulipas.

The bodies were discovered in January of last year.

Immigration activists alerted the Biden Administration

"When you have these anti-asylum policies, and people who have no choice but to seek safety, you're going to see a rise in these types of incidents,” Ari Sawyer, a spokesman for the organization Human Rights Watch said.

Activists are also calling on Mexican officials for more transparency in this particular case.

So far, 12 Tamaulipas state cops have been arrested for the killings.