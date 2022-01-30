Actress filming in the Valley says she was nearly abducted— police say no record of incident

A cast member in a movie being filmed in Cameron County says she 'almost got snatched up' from her hotel Friday, while local authorities say they never received any report of the incident.

Officials say actress Trisha Campbell, known for her role in the 90's sitcom Martin, is part of the cast of the movie Switch Up, currently under production in South Padre Island and Brownsville.

Friday night, Campbell took to social media and claimed a hotel employee gave her a taxi number to call for a ride, adding that the driver of the car told her to get into the vehicle while another individual was already inside.

The actress said she immediately went back to the front desk, but the employee who gave her the number for the taxi was gone.

After Campbell's online post, several media outlets claimed the alleged incident happened in Brownsville.

In a statement from the Brownsville Police Department, officials said Campbell did not report the incident in their jurisdiction. Brownsville PD said they found no evidence of Campbell's report after investigating hotels within the city.