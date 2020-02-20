ACU looks to extend streak vs SLU

Abilene Christian (16-10, 11-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-20, 3-12)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its fifth straight conference win against Southeastern Louisiana. Abilene Christian's last Southland loss came against the Northwestern State Demons 73-69 on Feb. 5. Southeastern Louisiana has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana's Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to account for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.POTENT PAYTEN: Payten Ricks has connected on 37.9 percent of the 195 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 21 of 48 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 16-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 79.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Southeastern Louisiana has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 329th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.