ACU pays visit to Drexel
Abilene Christian (1-0) vs. Drexel (0-1)
John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Drexel in an early season matchup.
DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 7-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Wildcats gave up 68.3 points per game while scoring 67.3 per outing. Drexel went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 76.3 points and giving up 80.9 per game in the process.
