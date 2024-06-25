x

Acusan a hombre de grabación ilegal en centro recreativo de Brownsville

23 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 10:47 PM June 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Mario Ortiz está siendo acusado por la policía de Brownsville por supuestamente grabar a alguien duchándose sin su permiso.

El incidente tuvo lugar en el centro recreativo "TSC".

La policía comenta que cuando buscaron el celular de Ortiz encontraron vídeos en el "álbum recientemente borrado".

Por lo que el hombre de 31 años es  acusado de grabación visual invasiva.

