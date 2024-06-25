Acusan a hombre de grabación ilegal en centro recreativo de Brownsville
Mario Ortiz está siendo acusado por la policía de Brownsville por supuestamente grabar a alguien duchándose sin su permiso.
El incidente tuvo lugar en el centro recreativo "TSC".
La policía comenta que cuando buscaron el celular de Ortiz encontraron vídeos en el "álbum recientemente borrado".
Por lo que el hombre de 31 años es acusado de grabación visual invasiva.
