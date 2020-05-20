Ada County got 300 dispatch calls after playground arrest

BOISE, Idaho - Records show the Ada County emergency dispatch center received hundreds of phone calls after video of an anti-vaccine activist’s arrest at a Meridian playground in Idaho gained popularity on social media last month. The Idaho Statesman reported after reviewing public records that some of the calls were supportive of the Meridian Police Department while others were critical and threatening. Authorities say 40-year-old Sara Walton Brady was arrested and charged with trespassing after taking her children to play on playground equipment closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ada County sheriff’s office, which oversees the dispatch, declined to comment on the calls.

