Additional coronavirus cases reported in Willacy, Starr counties
Health officials in Willacy and Starr counties reported on Wednesday additional coronavirus cases.
According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, a man in his 40s tested positive for the virus in Willacy County. He’s linked to a previous case.
Forty-six people in Willacy County have now been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Starr County, Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, confirmed on Wednesday two more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70.
Dr. Vazquez identified the new patients as two women, ages 62 and 37. Of the total number of people who contracted the virus in Starr County, 32 have recovered.
The Starr County health authority added there are currently 38 reported active cases in the county.
