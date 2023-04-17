Adult male arrested for impersonating Monte Alto ISD high school student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's office arrested a 22-year-old male for posing as a high school student at Monte Alto Independent School District.

The sheriff's office said they received information that Elias Gandara Garcia was enrolled at the high school as a 16-year-old student. Through the use of jail records, Garcia was properly identified with a prior arrest, according to a news release.

Sheriff Investigators spoke with Garcia, who provided a voluntary statement. Investigators also obtained witness statements and physical evidence to support the case against Garcia, according to the release.

Monte Alto ISD said in a statement, "We understand that this situation has raised concerns among our community members, and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure every one of our commitment to student safety. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are the top priorities for Monte Alto ISD. We work closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that our schools remain safe and secure learning environments...We can confirm that at no time were any students or staff in danger during this incident."

The full statement is available below.

In a letter sent home to parents, it states Garcia was a transfer student from another district whose guardian provided the required registration documentation.

Garcia was charged with failure to identify and tampering with a government record. He is currently at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and being held on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Monte Alto ISD full statement:

Monte Alto Independent School District (ISD) would like to address the recent incident involving a transfer student who was found to have misrepresented his age and identity at our High School campus. We understand that this situation has raised concerns among our community members, and we would like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone of our commitment to student safety.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are the top priorities for Monte Alto ISD. We work closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that our schools remain safe and secure learning environments. In this particular case, the District and authorities acted promptly and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested the individual involved. We can confirm that at no time were any students or staff in danger during this incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are unable to provide further details or comment on the specifics of the case. However, we want to emphasize that the individual is no longer enrolled at our district, and the situation has been resolved.

We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and other relevant agencies to maintain the safety and security of our campuses. In addition, we have sent notifications to the parents of our High School students to keep them informed about the incident and to address any concerns they may have.

Monte Alto ISD remains dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. We encourage anyone with concerns to contact the school district or their child's school directly.