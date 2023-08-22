AEP: Customers should prepare for power outages during incoming tropical depression

As with any storm, some Valley residents might see some power outages when Tropical Storm Harold is forecasted to arrive on Tuesday morning.

AEP says they have crews and linemen on standby from South Padre Island to Roma. They said they're doing everything they can ahead of the storm, but customers will need to also prepare.

"Any customers that depend on electricity for, let's say medical equipment, we ask them to make arrangements to have a backup plan for that medical equipment because in the case of an outage during a storm we don't know how long the outage will last," AEP spokesperson Eladio Jaimez said.

