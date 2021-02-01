AEP reports power outages in Weslaco and San Benito
AEP Texas reported large power outages affecting over 22,000 people in the cities of Weslaco and San Benito Monday afternoon.
Crews are currently working to to resolve the issues.
It's unclear when the outage will be fixed.
AEP Texas crews are responding to outages in the Rio Grande Valley, which left 22,130 Weslaco area residents and 2,150 San Benito residents without power. There is no estimated restoration projection at this time. More information will be posted as it becomes available.— AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) February 1, 2021