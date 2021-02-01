x

AEP reports power outages in Weslaco and San Benito

3 hours 30 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 2:33 PM February 01, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: MGN Online

AEP Texas reported large power outages affecting over 22,000 people in the cities of Weslaco and San Benito Monday afternoon.

Crews are currently working to to resolve the issues.

It's unclear when the outage will be fixed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days