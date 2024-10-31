x

Aerolínea Southwest cancela vuelos desde Harlingen debido a ceniza volcánica en ciudad de México

1 day 11 hours 21 minutes ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 October 29, 2024 10:36 PM October 29, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Se han cancelado varios vuelos con destino a Harligen de la aerolínea Southwest debido a ceniza volcánica del volcán Popocatépetl, en la ciudad de México.

Al parecer esta ceniza volcánica ha llegado al Sur del Valle de Texas y eso está dificultando las operaciones aéreas.

Por el momento sabemos que dos vuelos, uno con origen desde Austin y otro desde Houston, han tenido que ser cancelados.

