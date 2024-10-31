Aerolínea Southwest cancela vuelos desde Harlingen debido a ceniza volcánica en ciudad de México
Se han cancelado varios vuelos con destino a Harligen de la aerolínea Southwest debido a ceniza volcánica del volcán Popocatépetl, en la ciudad de México.
Al parecer esta ceniza volcánica ha llegado al Sur del Valle de Texas y eso está dificultando las operaciones aéreas.
Por el momento sabemos que dos vuelos, uno con origen desde Austin y otro desde Houston, han tenido que ser cancelados.
