After being closed for eight months, Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen Saturday

3 hours 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 October 08, 2020 9:03 AM October 08, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

The Brownsville farmer's market plans to reopen on Saturday — eight months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the market to shut down.

The farmer's market will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday at Linear Park in Brownsville.

"Everybody's kind of eager to get back at it and just have that good ambiance, that good energy," said David Vasquez, a farmer's market vendor.

Vendors and shoppers will be required to wear face masks.

