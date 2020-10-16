After being shut down for months, Cameron County bars reopen
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. allowed bars to reopen at noon Friday.
Bars are limited to 50% capacity and must close by 11 p.m. Customers must wear masks unless they're eating or drinking.
"We're going to give this a chance," Treviño said. "We're going to give them an opportunity."
Gov. Greg Abbott shut down all bars in Texas during June, concerned about a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
Abbott recently allowed county judges to decide whether or not bars in their jurisdictions could reopen.
Watch the video for the full story.
