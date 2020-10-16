x

After being shut down for months, Cameron County bars reopen

Friday, October 16 2020
By: Rudy Mireles

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. allowed bars to reopen at noon Friday.

Bars are limited to 50% capacity and must close by 11 p.m. Customers must wear masks unless they're eating or drinking.

"We're going to give this a chance," Treviño said. "We're going to give them an opportunity."

Gov. Greg Abbott shut down all bars in Texas during June, concerned about a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Abbott recently allowed county judges to decide whether or not bars in their jurisdictions could reopen.

