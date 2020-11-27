After losing his job, Brownsville man starts his own business

In March, Fernando Alaniz lost his job.

The pandemic left him unemployed, but Alaniz still had plenty to do.

Alaniz put away his tools and started changing diapers.

"They laid me off. Day care closes. So I have to take care of my granddaughter for at least two months," Alaniz said.

He also revisited a longtime dream: opening a restaurant.

Alaniz purchased a food trailer. He plans to open next Friday.

"God has everything," Alaniz said. "Everything that he does, it's for a reason."

Watch the video for the full story.