After years seeking asylum Honduran family finally in US

After nearly two years of waiting in a migrant camp in Mexico, Jose Cornejo, his wife and their three children were finally able to legally enter the United States.

In December, Cornejo spoke to Channel 5 while he was inside the migrant camp. He said that criminals drove his family out of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

On Thursday the first 27 migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program were called to cross into the U.S.

Following months of hardship and the freezing temp temperatures from the winter storm two weeks ago, the Cornejo family received good news.

After being tested for COVID-19 the family crossed the border.

"No tengo palabras, de verdad."

When asked how he felt being in the United Stated Cornejo said he was speechless.

The family said the plan now is to stay with an immigration organization in San Francisco, California.