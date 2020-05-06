Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A federal agency has found that a construction firm promoted by President Donald Trump to build his signature border wall violated American treaty obligations with a private border fence next to the river separating Texas and Mexico. The International Boundary and Water Commission found that Fisher Industries’ 3-mile fence of steel posts just 35 feet from the Rio Grande could worsen flooding and called on the company to make changes to the project. The commission released a copy of its letter to Fisher Industries on Wednesday.

