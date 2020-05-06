Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - A federal agency has found that a construction firm promoted by President Donald Trump to build his signature border wall violated American treaty obligations with a private border fence next to the river separating Texas and Mexico. The International Boundary and Water Commission found that Fisher Industries’ 3-mile fence of steel posts just 35 feet from the Rio Grande could worsen flooding and called on the company to make changes to the project. The commission released a copy of its letter to Fisher Industries on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV task force to initiate plan to resume classes in fall
-
Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve
-
Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
-
Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families...
-
Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home