Airlines waiving fees amid coronavirus concerns

WESLACO – Airlines are looking to reassure customers amid fear of the coronavirus.

Southwest Airlines says staff spends at least seven hours cleaning each aircraft every night. It is used Environmental Protection Agency approved, hospital grade disinfectant. The same goes for Delta Airlines.

American Airlines is now extending its waiving of flight change fees for the month of March. Delta, United Airlines and other carriers are also waiving some change fees.

For information on what airlines are doing to handle the virus, visit the following links.