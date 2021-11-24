x

Airport tips for Thanksgiving travelers

6 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 9:17 AM November 24, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Wednesday is anticipated to be the busiest day of the year for air travel as people make their way home for Thanksgiving.

If you're one of those with a booked flight, there are some things to keep in mind.

Experts advise the following tips:

  • Arrive early to avoid any unnecessary rushing.
  • Plan ahead for security checks to minimize time spent at screening stations
  • Check your pocket for any loose change
  • No belts
  • If you're bring a laptop, make sure it's in a spot that you can easily take it out.
  • Don't forget your mask

Don't forget your mask The federal mask mandate at public transportation sites is still being enforced.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days