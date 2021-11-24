Airport tips for Thanksgiving travelers

Wednesday is anticipated to be the busiest day of the year for air travel as people make their way home for Thanksgiving.

If you're one of those with a booked flight, there are some things to keep in mind.

Experts advise the following tips:

• Arrive early to avoid any unnecessary rushing.

Arrive early to avoid any unnecessary rushing. • Plan ahead for security checks to minimize time spent at screening stations

Plan ahead for security checks to minimize time spent at screening stations • Check your pocket for any loose change

Check your pocket for any loose change • No belts

No belts • If you're bring a laptop, make sure it's in a spot that you can easily take it out.

If you're bring a laptop, make sure it's in a spot that you can easily take it out. • Don't forget your mask

Don't forget your mask The federal mask mandate at public transportation sites is still being enforced.