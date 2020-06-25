Alabama's recreational red snapper season to end July 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will be closing its red snapper season for recreational anglers just before the Fourth of July. A news release from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the season is ending earlier than last year because more people are fishing. The department says the 2020 season has averaged 822 vessel trips a day, compared to an average of 527 a day over the past two seasons. State biologists say that as of Monday, anglers had caught about 76% of Alabama's 1.1 million-pound quota. They expect the quota to be reached by late on July 3, when the season will close.

