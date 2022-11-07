Alamo bakery discusses tradition of making pan de muerto

During Dia de los Muertos, mixers, knives and chatter can be heard as early as 4 a.m. at an Alamo bakery.

Jesus Totogillen is one of three bakers at El Manjar Bakery who prepares pan de muerto, or Day of the Dead bread.

“I do I because I like it,” Totogillen said. “It's part of our job, it's also part of our culture. We do it with love and details so people can come."

The recipe is the same almost everywhere, but you can find differences in the style bakers add to it.

At El Manjar Bakery, you can get pan de muerto in different shapes, sizes and colors. Marialena Lopez, the manager at the bakery, says it's not just about a piece of bread, it's about keeping the tradition alive.

“It's a Mexican tradition of many years, it makes me happy because they are traditions that are coming back - traditions to tell new generations,” Lopez said.

The custom that helps shoppers honor loved ones this time of year.

"I lost a lot of people to COVID, so this year it means more to me having el Dia de los Muertos tradition," Crystal, a shopper at the bakery, said.