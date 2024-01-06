Alamo bakery prepares for Dia de Reyes holiday

Saturday, Jan. 6 marks Día de los Reyes Magos, also known as Three Kings Day.

The holiday honors three wise men.

At Manjar Bakery in Alamo, it takes an entire team to prepare the Rosca de Reyes — the traditional pan dulce eaten during the holiday.

The rosca comes in the shape of an oval to represent a crown, and the candy and dried fruit on top of it represents the jewels on a crown.

A baby Jesus doll is hidden inside the pastry. Those who find it have to host a party on Friday, Feb. 2 and buy tamales for Candlemas, or Día de la Candelaria.

Watch the video above for the full story.