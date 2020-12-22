Alamo coach hosts toy drive for students

One Alamo coach hosted a toy drive-thru for students on Monday.

Alamo Athletic Coordinator Justin Gonzalez said he saw the need among athletes and gathered nearly $5,000 in donations for students.

Many students chose a new ball so that they could practice at home while they virtually learn.

"A lot of kids won't join basketball or particular sport we are in because they don't have a means to practice at home with, so they feel discouraged," Gonzalez said. "They don't want to join basketball and I think when we do skill work coach I cant do anything, so this benefits us as well as them now they are able to come."

