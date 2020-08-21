Alton dispatcher receives silent hero award

An Alton dispatcher received the statewide Silent Hero Award for his hard work at the Alton Police Department.

Communications Specialist Paulo Armendariz said he was shocked when he heard he was selected, because he had only been at the Alton Police Department for about two years.

Alton Police Chief Johnathon Flores said Armendariz deserves the recognition.

“Paul exemplifies leadership and he really embodies everything that we want as an employee here with the city of Alton,” Flores said. “He's dedicated, he's hard working and all of those traits have earned him this prestigious award.”

Correction: This story previously stated Alamo in the title, it has now been updated to show the correct city, Alton.