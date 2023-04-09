Alamo PD: 18-wheeler catches fire on I-2; no injuries reported

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-2 Sunday afternoon in Alamo.

According to Alamo police chief Ricardo Ozuna, the driver of the 18-wheeler was driving eastbound on I-2 when, for unknown reasons, the trailer caught on fire.

The driver was able to pull over safely and exit the vehicle. Ozuna said no injuries were reported and the Alamo Fire Department is extinguishing the fire.

Ozuna says all vehicles driving eastbound on I-2 are asked to seek alternative routes or use caution if they are in the area.