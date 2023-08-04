Alamo police seeking man accused of stealing vehicle with a child inside

The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man they say took a woman's vehicle with her child inside.

Joshua Aguilera was hanging out with a woman on Monday night near the Alamo Police Department when he took off with her vehicle with her child inside, police said.

Following a police chase, Aguilera took off on foot and left the child in the car.

Aguilera is facing charges of reckless driving, evading arrest and endangering a child.

Those with any information on Aguilera’s location are urged to contact Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-84-77.