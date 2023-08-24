Alamo Recycling Center no longer accepting airbags following major fire

The Alamo Fire Department is working with the city's recycling center to prevent another fire.

A major fire broke out at the Alamo Recycling Center last week, and fire officials say the cause was airbags popping due to the heat.

Following the fire, the Alamo Recycling Center announced airbags will no longer be accepted at the center.

The company who took the airbags is not contracted with the center, and they did not deflate the airbags properly, officials said

No injuries were reported, and the fire didn't spread past the center.

Alamo fire Chief Rogelio Contreras says fire prevention is a year round job and recommends everyone check their homes for anything that can easily start a fire.

"Check around your homes, if there's nothing that can start a fire and if there's any electrical shorts and stuff like that, take care of it because that usually causes a fire and just keep safe," Contreras said.

Contreras says two years ago, they had a fire at the auto junkyard next to the recycling center that burned half of the junkyard.

If you have any scrap metals at home, you should take it to a scrap metal location or keep it stored properly.