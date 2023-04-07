Alamo restaurant seeing increase in sales for fish during Good Friday

Fish isn't normally the most popular dish at restaurants like Willie B's Barbeque in Alamo.

But the restaurant's manager, Mike Gonzalez, says on days like Good Friday, it's a hot menu item due to many Catholics avoiding meat.

Gonzalez said on Good Friday, the restaurant usually ends up selling double the amount of fish they normally do.

“We added like a fish plate, a fish burger, a fish and shrimp plate just to help out with sales,” Gonzalez said.

However, Friday’s sales don't compare to what the restaurant expects to make the day before Easter, Gonzalez said.

“Tomorrow is a plus day for us because usually the people that don't eat meat on Fridays, they're craving meat a lot,” Gonzalez said. “So Saturday is a big day for us, and we expect a lot of people to be here.”

In preparation for Saturday, Willie B's Barbeque doubled their order of meat.

“A big shipment of brisket just came in today for tomorrow just to keep up with all the meat cravers that are going to be coming in tomorrow,” Gonzalez said, adding that meat sales are expected to double.