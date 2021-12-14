Alamo teen hospitalized with COVID in need of lung transplant

A 16-year-old girl from Alamo is hospitalized in Houston after testing positive for COVID-19 three months ago.

Veronika Cruz was headed to Chicago to start her junior year, but her sister – Krystal Monique Cruz - said that changed in September.

“She got sick before she could finish her enrollment - and once that happened she had to be intubated immediately at a hospital in Chicago,” Krystal said. "All I can think about is she should be picking out homecoming dresses and talking about her boyfriend, and the dates that she's gonna go on, and what she wants to do, and picking her classes for college."

Krystal said Veronika, who suffers from asthma and was unvaccinated, is in need of a lung transplant.

"They informed us that her lungs are not working and are not going to work,” Krystal said.

“That they are completely done and that she would need to get a transplant in order to come out of this.”

Getting a lung transplant hasn't been easy for Veronika. She was transferred to a Houston hospital and is currently on a life support machine.

Krystal said her sister’s liver and kidneys are also starting to show signs of weakening.

