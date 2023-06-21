All Lanes Reopen along Expressway 281 in Edinburg after Multiple Accidents

Photo by: The city of Edinburg

UPDATE (2:56PM): All lanes have been cleared. Expressway 281 is reopen.

UPDATE

North and Sound bound expressway lanes are now cleared and reopen. — City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) September 30, 2019

------

EDINBURG – Several multi-vehicle accidents prompted a portion of Expressway 281, near University Drive, in Edinburg to be shutdown.

The city says the fire and police departments are responding to the accidents.

All north and southbound traffic will be closed off for a few hours; drivers are being rerouted to Frontage Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and fine an alternate route.