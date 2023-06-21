x

All Lanes Reopen along Expressway 281 in Edinburg after Multiple Accidents

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 2:43 PM September 30, 2019 in News - Local
Photo by: The city of Edinburg

UPDATE (2:56PM): All lanes have been cleared. Expressway 281 is reopen.

EDINBURG – Several multi-vehicle accidents prompted a portion of Expressway 281, near University Drive, in Edinburg to be shutdown.

The city says the fire and police departments are responding to the accidents.

All north and southbound traffic will be closed off for a few hours; drivers are being rerouted to Frontage Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and fine an alternate route.

