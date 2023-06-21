All Lanes Reopen along Expressway 281 in Edinburg after Multiple Accidents
UPDATE (2:56PM): All lanes have been cleared. Expressway 281 is reopen.
UPDATE— City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) September 30, 2019
North and Sound bound expressway lanes are now cleared and reopen.
EDINBURG – Several multi-vehicle accidents prompted a portion of Expressway 281, near University Drive, in Edinburg to be shutdown.
The city says the fire and police departments are responding to the accidents.
All north and southbound traffic will be closed off for a few hours; drivers are being rerouted to Frontage Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and fine an alternate route.
?? Please be advised that there are several multi vehicle accidents on the expressway right now. Our Fire Department and Police Departments are assisting with traffic. Both the north bound and south bound lanes are closed and traffic is rerouted to frontage road ?? pic.twitter.com/vw0Ov4CImI— City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) September 30, 2019