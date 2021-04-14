All RGV counties to participate in seventh week of Save Our Seniors initiative

The counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy are among the 35 Texas counties who will participate in the seventh week of a state initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors.

Announced last March by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Save Our Seniors Initiative involves the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Military Department to work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors

The program has vaccinated 50,000 Texans since it started, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Other counties participating in the seventh round of the program include: Angelina, Aransas, Brown, Callahan, Camp, Delta, Ellis, Grimes, Hunt, Jim Hogg, Kinney, Leon, Lubbock, Madison, Marion, Maverick, Menard, Mitchell, Morris, Robertson, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Terrell, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Yoakum, and Zapata