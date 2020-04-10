All students in Texas district get Valentine's Day gifts

LONE OAK, Texas (AP) - Every student at an East Texas school district will receive a Valentine's Day present thanks to donated sweets and other treats that filled more than 1,100 gift bags.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports volunteers on Wednesday had the goody bags transported to the Lone Oak Independent School District, 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Superintendent Lance Campbell said Thursday that any time people act in a selfless manner - everyone benefits.

Two friends, Nikki Haynes and Britney Peters Sims, launched the effort so that all Lone Oak ISD elementary students - about 480 - received a Valentine's Day gift. Word spread to generate enough donations for all students in the district with just over 1,000 children. Leftovers will be saved for snacks.

Some businesses donated gift cards and supplies for teachers.

Information from: Herald-Banner, http://www.heraldbanner.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.