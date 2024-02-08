All Valley Showdown In San Benito

WESLACO – In their week 3 matchup, San Benito sailed away with a 31-7 victory. Greyhound senior Tyrone Harper scored three touchdowns, including a kickoff return to start the game. The Mustangs know they’ll have to do a better job containing him Friday.

“It starts with being really aggressive,” said McAllen Memorial senior linebacker Nathan Sanchez. “Being really fast to the ball and the thing that is going to be different is that we have guys in different spots looking to attack.”

Turnovers cost the Mustangs in their first matchup. They were only down 14-7 to start the 4th quarter before miscues helped San Benito pull away.

“San Benito knocked it loose from us, got to give them credit for that,” said McAllen Memorial coach Bill Littleton. “We got to take better care of the football and move the chains to play Mustang football. We’re excited about playing them, but we don’t fear them.”

All year long, the 11-0 Greyhounds have shown on the field why they’re widely considered the best team in the Valley. The defense has only given up seven points over the past two games, while the offense has been on fire, averaging more than 50 points per contest in district play.

“Everybody on our offense does their job and they do it well,” said San Benito coach Dan Gomez. “The receivers block and they run routes well. The quarterback makes the right decisions. The running backs of course are doing the right thing and it all comes down to the offensive line as well.”

“We try to stay focused knowing that every game, they’re going to bring it to us,” said San Benito senior offensive lineman Andres Garcia. “So every game we think they’re the best team in the Valley. We have to beat them.”

Kickoff for Friday's game is at 7:30 pm at Bobby Morrow Stadium.