Allegations against top priest under review after AP report
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Catholic Church in Texas says it is reviewing allegations that a top monsignor continued to hear a married woman's confessions after luring her into a sexual relationship, a potentially serious crime under church law.
The announcement was issued by the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese led by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. bishops' conference. It came after the woman broke years of silence to denounce his handling of her case in an Associated Press investigation this week.
The archdiocese has defended DiNardo's handling of the case. But it said Friday that the issue of confession was a "new development" presented by Laura Pontikes in the AP report and would be reviewed.
Pontikes has accused Monsignor Frank Rossi, DiNardo's former deputy, of exploiting her emotional dependency on him.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Gun trouble at the border, retired federal agent weighs in
-
Consumer Reports: Staying healthy around pets
-
Palmview HS senior receives 17 college acceptance letters, 7 from Ivy League...
-
McAllen leaders celebrate completion of road, drainage improvement project
-
Local health leader worried J&J vaccine hold could cause vaccine hesitancy