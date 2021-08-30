Alleged Smuggler Sentenced for Multiple Offenses

WESLACO – A 53-year-old Mexican national was sentenced more than five years for conspiring to harbor people in the U.S. illegally.

Julio Puente-Oliva pleaded guilty back in January.

Prosecutors said he kept immigrants at his Edinburg home back in 2016.

According to prosecutors, Puente-Oliva sexually assaulted one person and brandished a machete.

The victim escaped the human stash house and ran to a nearby restaurant to get help.