Alleged Smuggler Sentenced for Multiple Offenses
WESLACO – A 53-year-old Mexican national was sentenced more than five years for conspiring to harbor people in the U.S. illegally.
Julio Puente-Oliva pleaded guilty back in January.
Prosecutors said he kept immigrants at his Edinburg home back in 2016.
According to prosecutors, Puente-Oliva sexually assaulted one person and brandished a machete.
The victim escaped the human stash house and ran to a nearby restaurant to get help.
