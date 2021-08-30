x

Alleged Smuggler Sentenced for Multiple Offenses

4 years 4 months 3 days ago Thursday, April 27 2017 Apr 27, 2017 April 27, 2017 4:25 PM April 27, 2017 in News

WESLACO – A 53-year-old Mexican national was sentenced more than five years for conspiring to harbor people in the U.S. illegally.

Julio Puente-Oliva pleaded guilty back in January.

Prosecutors said he kept immigrants at his Edinburg home back in 2016.

According to prosecutors, Puente-Oliva sexually assaulted one person and brandished a machete.

The victim escaped the human stash house and ran to a nearby restaurant to get help. 

